Nobody’s Child e-commerce director exits for Dubai brand Squatwolf

Chris Bishop, the e-commerce and digital director of Nobody’s Child, has exited the British fashion brand to take up a similar role at Dubai-based sportswear company Squatwolf.

Bishop announced his appointment on LinkedIn, where he said he was “happy to share that I’m starting a new position as e-commerce director at Squatwolf”. Until May 2025, Bishop had been in his now former role at Nobody’s Child since September 2022.

He had joined the brand after serving as a self-employed business, e-commerce and marketing consultant over the course of six years. During this time, he worked with companies ranging from high growth startups to 100 million pound turnover firms.

Among these were names like UK-based bicycling company Sigma Sports, where he was interim chief marketing officer, and fashion rental platform MyWardrobeHQ, as interim e-commerce director.

In his new position, Bishop will work alongside Squatwolf founders Anam Khalid and Wajdan Gul on accelerating the growth of the gymwear brand.

Founded in 2016, Squatwolf has experienced significant growth in its lifetime, expanding beyond the Middle East to serve consumers in over 120 countries, its LinkedIn page states. In 2023, the company raised 30 million dollars in a Series B funding round, which was to be used to expand its omnichannel presence and develop its product lines.