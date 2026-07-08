Nobody’s Child strengthens leadership team

British womenswear brand Nobody’s Child has named a new head of merchandising and interim head of retail, as it bolsters its leadership team.

Jennie Clarke, who was with retailer Phase Eight for more than 13 years, has joined Nobody’s Child as head of merchandising. Clarke first joined as a merchandiser at Phase Eight in 2013 and progressed through the ranks to head of merchandising.

In addition, Amy Boswell has been promoted to head of retail, on an interim basis. Boswell first joined Nobody’s Child as executive assistant to chief executive Jody Plows in October 2020 and before that was executive assistant to the CEO at Ann Summers and executive assistant to New Look founder Tom Singh.

Commenting on the appointments, Issy Campbell, people and culture lead at Nobody’s Child, said in a statement: “Every senior leadership appointment is the result of a rigorous and considered recruitment process at NC, ensuring we find people whose experience, values and ambitions align with our long-term vision.

“These hires will play an important role in strengthening our leadership team as we continue to grow, innovate and deliver for our customers."