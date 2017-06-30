Norbert Steinke resigns as Managing Director of Hallhuber

After resigning from the board of Gerry Weber International earlier, the company has announced that Norbert Steinke has given up his position as managing director of Hallhuber with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the company said that Hallhuber’s activities will be managed by Richard Lohner.

Commenting on the development, Ralf Weber, CEO of Gerry Weber International said in a statement, “In his role as managing director, Norbert Steinke made a major contribution to the successful development of Hallhuber. We regret his departure and wish him all the best for his personal and professional future.”

“I wish my former fellow board members, Ralf Weber and David Frink, every success in continuing the strategy we jointly developed. I am convinced that both Hallhuber and the Gerry Weber Group are well on the right track,” added Steinke.

The company added that Lohner joined the management team of Hallhuber in 2010 and has made important contributions to the company’s successful development ever since. Also starting mid-July 2017, Rouven Angermann will additionally support the Hallhuber management as an external consultant and primarily take care of Steinke’s former tasks.

Angermann, Gerry Weber International said, is an acknowledged retail expert and has held various positions in the fashion industry for more than 20 years, including that of head of sales and retail at Street One. He is also a partner in the management consultancy h+p hachmeister + partner GmbH in Bielefeld and will retain this role.

Picture:Facebook/Hallhuber