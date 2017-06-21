Norbert Steinke resigns from Gerry Weber board

Norbert Steinke, member of the managing board of Gerry Weber International and responsible for the group’s retail business as well as the subsidiary Hallhuber, has resigned from his position on the management board with immediate effect for personal reasons.

The company announced that his responsibilities as chief retail officer will be shared by the remaining two board members - Ralf Weber (CEO) and David Frink (CFO) on an interim basis. The company added that the Gerry Weber Group acknowledges Steinke’s cooperation, his support and his successful work particularly with regard to the realignment of the group.

Steinke has been managing director of Munich based fashion company Hallhuber since 2009. Following the takeover of the company by Gerry Weber, the company added that the recognised retail-expert was appointed to the managing board of Gerry Weber International in October 2015. In his position as chief retail officer he was in charge of the retail business, marketing and licensing business as well as all Hallhuber activities.

Picture:Facebook/Gerry Weber Global