Nordstrom announces three executive hires

US department store chain Nordstrom has added three new executive members to its merchandising and store organization teams.

Jamie Nordstrom has been appointed as chief merchandising officer. He has held various senior roles at Nordstrom, including as chief stores officer. He replaces Teri Bariquit, who retired earlier this year.

“Our merchandising organization is the backbone of Nordstrom, and our teams are exceptional at providing best-in-class service and a relevant, inspiring product offering for our customers,” president and chief brand officer Pete Nordstrom said in a statement.

“We're confident Jamie's proven track record and experience will bring us even closer to our customers as he leads our merchandising organization into the future,” he said.

Additionally, Fanya Chandler has been appointed president of Nordstrom stores. Chandler has held several leadership positions across the US company, most recently serving as senior vice president and regional manager of the Southwest region.

Furthermore, Gemma Lionello has been appointed to the newly created role of president of Nordstrom Rack, which will see her lead the strategy and execution of the company's Nordstrom Rack stores. She has previously served as Nordstrom’s general merchandise manager, and spent 11 years within the retailer's Nordstrom Rack business.

Pete Nordstrom said: “We're fortunate to have such exceptional leaders in Fanya and Gemma to help us continue to drive our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack businesses forward, and these changes leverage their tremendous talent.”