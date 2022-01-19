Nordstrom appoints first women’s designer fashion and editorial director

Nordstrom has appointed Rickie De Sole to the newly created role of women’s designer fashion and editorial director. In the new position, De Sole will work cross-functionally across different facets of the women's designer division, develop the women's designer editorial plan, create engaging designer content, act as a spokesperson, build a heightened customer community and drive results, Nordstrom said Wednesday.

De Sole joins from Vogue where she was executive fashion director. Earlier in her career, she was fashion director at W Magazine, and worked in-house at Prada. She has also served on the boards of Rent the Runway and Thom Browne.

“It is a privilege to be joining Nordstrom and the exceptional leadership team in this newly created role,” De Sole said in a statement.

Sam Lobban, Nordstrom’s senior vice president of designer and new concepts, said: “Rickie has a unique perspective on what a modern fashion and luxury customer is looking for and how they engage with product. “We believe her point of view and experience will add something very special to our business for our customers, brand partners and the Nordstrom team at large.”