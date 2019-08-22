Nordstrom appoints new chief marketing officer

Nordstrom has named Teri Bariquit as its first chief marketing officer. The role has been newly created and reports to co-president Pete Nordstrom.

According to her LinkedIn page, Bariquit joined the company 1986. She has held the title EVP of merchandise, planning and inventory since 2012, for which she she supported merchandise planning, inventory deployment, solutions and strategic capabilities across all channels.

The retail executive has supported the evolution and improvement of all aspects of merchandising during her time thus far with Nordstrom. In her new role as chief marketing officer, Bariquit will lead both the full-price and off-price merchandising teams.

Bariquit explained in a statement that she plans to follow data-driven strategic insights to meet customers' needs, moving with speed "in this rapidly changing retail landscape."

"During her 33-year career with Nordstrom, Teri has demonstrated unparalleled understanding of our customer needs and has an excellent grasp on the complexities of our industry," Pete Nordstrom added. "Merchandising is in her DNA and I've consistently been inspired by her ability to reimagine the future."