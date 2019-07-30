Nordstrom Inc. announces new executive vice president

Ann Munson Steines has been the named as the new executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Nordstrom. She joins the department store chain from Macy's, where she held a similar role.

As a member of Nordstrom's executive team, Steines will oversee the company’s legal and risk department. She will be responsible for risk management strategies and policies, providing strategic counsel on business and operational matters.

Steines replaces Robert Sari, who retired in March 2019. Since then, Sheryl Garland had been serving as corporate secretary and interim general counsel. Garland will now VP, deputy general counsel.

Steines had been with Macy's since 2009 in the role of senior vice president, deputy general counsel and assistant secretary. She holds a J.D. from UCLA law school and started her career as a labor and employment attorney for various law firms.

“Ann is a seasoned leader whose deep retail perspective and significant legal experience is an excellent addition to our leadership team,” said Erik Nordstrom, co-president of Nordstrom, in a statement.

“Her breadth of experience supporting business leaders and boards of directors will be a valuable asset as we continue to scale our critical investments in technology, people and physical spaces to serve customers no matter how they choose to shop.”