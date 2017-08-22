Nordstrom names Kelley Hall Chief Accounting Officer

Kelley Hall has joined Nordstrom as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting officer, beginning August 21, 2017. The company said, as chief accounting officer, Hall and her team will support strategic efforts to evolve Nordstrom's accounting, procurement, tax and treasury work across the company.

"We constantly strive to bring top talent to Nordstrom and are thrilled to have someone as experienced and knowledgeable as Kelley join the company," said Anne Bramman, CFO of Nordstrom in a press release, adding, "Kelley's approach to our finance work, great leadership style and ability to develop and support teams will help us achieve our long-term business goals."

Hall has more than 23 years of experience in finance leadership, most recently serving as vice president and CFO for Nike's enterprise operations where she led finance teams supporting a number of business groups, including supply chain, technology and procurement. During her nearly nine-year tenure at Nike, Hall also held leadership roles in corporate finance, treasury, tax, investor relations and global business planning.

Prior to Nike, she served in a variety of senior finance leadership roles at Starbucks Corporation, including several roles as vice president supporting US retail and corporate finance.

"I'm excited to join a company like Nordstrom that has such a strong customer-focused strategy and brand reputation throughout the industry," said Hall.

Picture:Nordstrom website