Nordstrom names new chief human resources officer

American department store chain Nordstrom has named Farrell Redwine as its new chief human resources officer. She will join the executive team and report to Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom.

Redwine joined Nordstrom in 2016 and has held various leadership roles throughout her tenure, most recently overseeing centers of excellence for the entire employee lifecycle. Prior to Nordstrom, she held global HR leadership roles at several other large corporations, including ExxonMobil and Time Inc. She was recognized by Savoy magazine as one of its 2019 "Most Influential Women in Corporate America," a prestigious list of Black business leaders and executives.

"At Nordstrom, we aim to create an exceptional employee experience so our people can create an exceptional customer experience," said Erik Nordstrom in a statement. "It's both the right thing to do and best for our business. With Farrell's deep experience and leadership, she is uniquely qualified to help us build an innovative, diverse and inclusive workforce and culture."

In this role, Redwine and her team will support more than 55,000 employees at Nordstrom in stores, fulfillment and distribution centers, and corporate centers. She will oversee all aspects of human resources including recruitment and succession planning, learning and development, recognition and retention, diversity, and total rewards.

"The heritage of service at Nordstrom is enabled by our people," Redwine said in a statement. "I look forward to supporting Nordstrom's ambitious and exciting future by driving an inclusive culture of belonging, attracting best-in-class talent and creating a meaningful and positive work experience for our people."

With the addition of Redwine to the executive team, five of the company's 13 executive team members are women. Nordstrom also recently signed on to the 15 Percent Pledge for 10 years to make a commitment to diversity and elevating more Black talent.

Image: Nordstrom Inc.