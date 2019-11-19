Nordstrom promotes Shea Jensen to lead women's buying team

Amidst a strategy to evolve its merchandising department, Nordstrom has appointed a new EVP GMM of women's apparel. Shea Jensen, who is currently serving as the retailer's SVP of customer experience, has been promoted to the role and will support the women's buying team.

Jensen has worked with Nordstrom for nine and a half years. She has been in her current role since 2016 and previously directed departments including Trunk Club and bridal.

As SVP of customer experience, she drove large-scale innovation that focused on multi-channel services. This includes the development of Nordstrom's Los Angeles market strategy, which increased customer engagement, online orders and sales performance. This same strategy was recently expanded to the New York City market.

Nordstrom recognizes that Jensen "brings a holistic and evolving view of how to serve our customers," according to a statement. THe company believes that Jensen's strategic thinking, leadership and ability to influence across functions, will continue to evolve the customer experience through successful product selections.

Jensen's promotion comes shortly after Nordstrom created a chief merchandising officer role. Teri Bariquit currently holds the position, leading all areas of merchandising.