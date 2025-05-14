Not On The High Street names new chief executive

British gifting, homeware, and fashion marketplace Not On The High Street has appointed Jessica Nesbitt as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Leanne Rothwell, who has been with the business for 13 years.

Nesbitt, the marketplace’s current chief growth officer, has been with the business for 12 months, originally joining as vice president of marketing. She has more than 20 years of experience spanning marketplace, fashion and retail in senior growth, strategic, commercial and marketing roles.

Prior to joining Not On The High Street, Nesbitt worked with brands including Farfetch, Labelux, The Outnet, and Debenhams.

Commenting on her new role, Nesbitt said on LinkedIn: “I am honoured and energised to lead this exceptional team and accelerate the mission for customers to discover incredible small UK brands.

“When I joined Not On The High Street last year, I was immediately drawn in by this purpose-led brand. I quickly saw why it wins the hearts of consumers nationwide - it’s ethical, creative, inspiring and so passionate about supporting small UK brands.”