Notonthehighstreet chief executive steps down

Personalised gift and clothing e-tailer Notonthehighstreet.com has confirmed that its chief executive Simon Belsham has stepped down with immediate effect.

Belsham who has been chief executive since May 2015, joining from Tesco, cited personal reasons for his departure.

“Notonthehighstreet.com is a unique and special business, with a strong purpose to support small creative businesses, a great team and a truly differentiated offering for customers," Belsham said. "It’s been a privilege to have led the business during an important transition period for the company from the founders to the new management team and I’m proud of the progress we have made."

Notonthehighstreet chairman Darren Shapland said: “I would like to thank Simon for his contribution and commitment to the company. We wish him every success in his future endeavours and the next stage of his career.

"Notonthehighstreet.com remains the market leader in thoughtful gifting. It has a unique proposition and a compelling brand. We have a strong executive team in place and the Board remains confident in the company’s future prospects.”

Shapland will serve as interim chief executive, with support from chief financial officer David Phillips and Ella d’Amato, chief commercial and partner officer.