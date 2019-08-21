Notonthehighstreet names new chief executive

Notonthehighstreet, the curated online marketplace, has appointed Claire Davenport as its new chief executive officer.

Davenport, the former chief executive of HelloFresh UK, will succeed Barrie Seidenberg, who has led Notonthehighstreet as chief executive since April 2018. Seidenberg was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year and will now be stepping down at the end of August in order to “focus on her health".

Darren Shapland, chairman of Notonthehighstreet, said in a statement: “Barrie has led the transformation of the company over the last 15 months and has significantly increased momentum in the business.

“Through Barrie’s leadership, the business now has a strong foundation for growth, supported by a skilled leadership team, with experienced additions including a new chief technology officer and chief financial officer. The board would like to thank Barrie for her expert leadership and we wish her our heartfelt best as she focuses on her health.”

Davenport, who has an extensive background of successfully scaling businesses and disrupting markets, will assume the role of chief executive on August 27. Her remit will be to build on the management team's plans to modernise Notonthehighstreet’s technology platform and strengthen the ecommerce foundations of the business, added the online marketplace.

Shapland, added: “Barrie has worked closely with the Notonthehighstreet team to ensure that there is a smooth transition and we are pleased to have appointed Claire Davenport to take the business on to the next stage of its growth.”

Notonthehighstreet, founded in 2006 by Holly Tucker and Sophie Cornish, is called 'the home of thoughtful gifts', and offers an alternative to the high street offering customers a curated product selection with unique designs from small creative businesses. The brand now connects 3 million customers to 5,000 creative small businesses.