Nuria Font takes over as the new director of Mango Home

Leading European fashion group Mango has announced the appointment of Nuria Font as the new director of Mango Home. She takes over from Laura Vila, who plans to take on a new professional challenge after seventeen years with the company.

Font, who until now has been the director of Mango’s wholesale department, assumed the direction of the homeware line this month. Font began her professional career as an auditor at KPMG.

In 2006, she joined Mango as product manager in CPM (commercial product management). Since then, she has held various positions of responsibility within the company for almost two decades, including B2B key account manager for the Asian and Middle Eastern markets, head of the wholesale department, project manager and since 2017 she has been leading the wholesale franchise team.

Founded in 2021, Mango Home has more than doubled in size in its first two years of existence. Its product offer is currently available in five physical multiline stores in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona and Zaragoza, as well as in 32 online marketplaces, mainly in Europe and the United States.

The category launched with a textile collection, has now incorporated new product categories last year in both decoration and homeware to complete the offer for every room in the home.

The company will also extend the online presence of its Home line to new markets such as Turkey. In 2025, Mango Home plans to open physical stores for the first time with its new concept.