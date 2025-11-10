Nuyarn names new vice president of sales for North America

Nuyarn, an innovator in performance yarn and fabric, has appointed Monica Ebert as vice president of sales for North America to spearhead strategic product partnerships and business development.

In a statement, Nuyarn said that the appointment of Ebert, a former Woolmark executive, underscores its expansion plans across the premium apparel, footwear, and accessories sectors as it looks to drive international presence and growth.

Ebert is a veteran of the textile and outdoor industries with more than a decade of success in global sales and partnership strategy and is recognised as an expert in specialised wool technologies, through her leadership positions at Woolmark and Core Merino (BKB). Her deep expertise spans performance fibre technologies, sustainability, and driving international brand collaboration in the apparel sector.

Andy Wynne, chief executive of Nuyarn, said: “We are delighted to welcome Monica to the team. Monica’s proven ability to execute complex partnership strategies, coupled with her deep understanding of wool, will be instrumental in scaling Nuyarn’s presence and driving strategic growth.”

Nuyarn states that Ebert’s role will be integral to its current roster of world-leading performance apparel and footwear brands, such as Ibex, Black Diamond, Kuiu, Artilect, Hoka, and Allbirds, as well as select military special forces across the world, which depend on Nuyarn for meeting the needs of their customers who prize natural fibres, durability, performance and sustainability.

Commenting on her new role, Ebert added: “Nuyarn changes the rules of what wool can do. Faster drying, stronger, softer, and built for movement. As a runner, I feel that difference with every mile. I’m energised to help bring Nuyarn’s story to athletes and adventurers who demand more from their gear.

“Joining Nuyarn isn’t just a new chapter for me. It’s an opportunity to help change how the world experiences wool.”

Nuyarn has become known for innovating high-performance textiles with natural fibres, such as merino wool, utilising its advanced spinning technology, which drafts superfine merino wool around performance filaments, rather than twisting them, which results in ultralightweight and remarkably durable fabrics.