Oakley: Former Givenchy designer Matthew Williams becomes creative director

Matthew M. Williams has been appointed creative director of Oakley. The former Givenchy designer will be responsible for Apparel, Footwear and Accessories (AFA), the California-based eyewear brand announced on Thursday. In his new role, Williams will develop the apparel, accessory and footwear categories in both the sports and lifestyle sectors. This will be in “close collaboration” with Oakley’s chief visionary officer Travis Scott.

As creative director, Williams will define a new vision for the brand's future, building on Oakley's DNA to encompass both performance-oriented and lifestyle collections. He will prioritise product innovation across all categories.

“This is the ideal time to welcome Matthew Williams to further develop Oakley’s AFA collections and expand the offering of one of the most innovative brands in the world,” commented Francesco Milleri, chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica. “Sports performance, technology and Oakley’s distinctive heritage will continue to shape the brand’s future collections with Matthew’s creative direction.”

Williams has kept a relatively low public profile since his three-year tenure at Givenchy ended in late 2023 and the sale of a majority stake in 1017 Alyx 9SM to Hong Kong entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. He sees this new creative role as a fitting next step. The position aligns with his long-standing interest in performance-oriented sports and lifestyle products. It also marks a return to his Californian roots.

“Growing up in California, Oakley was a part of my youth. I have always admired the brand’s technical and innovative direction, which aligns strongly with my own process and design language,” said Williams, the new creative director of Oakley AFA. “Oakley has such a rich heritage, with a history rooted in both performance sports and global culture. It is an honour to join the company, and I look forward to leading the brand into a new era with Travis and all the Oakley teams.”

According to industry magazine Women’s Wear Daily, Williams will continue to work on his own label, which he unveiled last June.