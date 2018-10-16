Oasis and Warehouse appoint Hash Ladha as its new CEO

Oasis and Warehouse Group have announced that Liz Evans, CEO will be leaving the Group after five years in the role. Current COO Hash Ladha, the company added, has been appointed CEO designate with immediate effect and will become CEO when Evans departs next year.

Commenting on the development, Johann Petur Reyndal, board director said in a statement: “Liz leaves the business having delivered an Oasis brand that has achieved award winning results over a number of years and a Warehouse brand that is reinvigorated and back to profitability. I am delighted that Hash has been appointed as Liz’s successor, he has been an instrumental member of the executive team and group board, contributing hugely to the success of Oasis and Warehouse.”

Ladha joined the business in 2010 as group multichannel director and in 2012, he was appointed deputy MD of Oasis and in 2015 he became COO of Oasis and Warehouse.

“It has been an absolute privilege to lead the group for five years and it goes without saying how much I will miss doing so,” added Evans, who has previously worked as managing director of Oasis since 2010.

Picture:Facebook/Oasis Fashion