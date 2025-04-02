Off Season brand names Victoria Picca as president

Off Season, the sports-fashion brand co-founded by Kristin Juszczyk and British businesswoman Emma Grede in partnership with the NFL and Fanatics has hired its first president, securing former Fanatics executive Victoria Picca to lead the brand’s next phase.

The brand, which launched in January 2025 with NFL-licensed outerwear, said the appointment was a strategic move and signals “a bold new chapter in the company’s growth and evolution” as it looks to become a dominant force in both fashion and sports culture.

Picca joins from Fanatics, where she served as senior vice president of business affairs, helping Fanatics, which designs, manufactures and sells licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, drive over 2 billion US dollars in sales and leading licensing strategy across hundreds of global partners. Prior to Fanatics, Picca also spent over a decade at the National Basketball Association (NBA), overseeing partnerships that helped shape the league’s cultural footprint.

Emma Grede, chief executive and co-founder of Off Season, said in a statement: “Vicky’s exceptional leadership and business acumen will be a game-changer for Off Season. Her expertise will play a crucial role as we continue to scale, push boundaries, and solidify Off Season as a dominant force in the market.”

Off Season debut collection of licensed NFL puffer vests, jackets and long coats Credits: Off Season

Fanatics executive Victoria Picca joins Off Season as president

As president, Picca will lead the company’s business operations, brand strategy, and growth initiatives, including future licensing partnerships, global expansion opportunities, and continued product innovation.

On her new role, Picca said: “Off Season is building something truly special - where fashion, sport, and cultural relevance come together in a new way.

“I’m thrilled to join Emma and Kristin at this pivotal moment and help lead the charge as we expand our reach, deepen our impact, and create something lasting.”

Her appointment comes as Off Season accelerates momentum following the brand’s successful January debut and strong consumer demand for its NFL collection of puffer vests, jackets, and long coats. The debut collection offered unisex outerwear for five teams: the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

The brand aims to offer elevated team apparel, intersecting football, sports and fashion by “merging the energy of game day with unparalleled quality and design” centred around Juszczyk’s signature spliced custom style.

Commenting on the appointment, Juszczyk, who is the wife of San Francisco 49ers player Kyle Juszczyk, added: “Her deep understanding of sports licensing and her passion for forging innovative partnerships make her the ideal fit for this next phase of our journey.

“We are confident that her leadership will elevate Off Season to new heights, seamlessly blending fashion and sports in a way that genuinely connects with fans.”