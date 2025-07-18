Off-White’s IB Kamara receives honorary doctorate from CSM

IB Kamara, the creative director for Off-White, has been named among the recipients of an honorary doctorate from Central Saint Martins (CSM). Kamara is an alum of the institute, part of the University of the Arts London (UAL), and is one of 12 individuals to receive such an honour this year.

Designer Torishéju Dumi, founder of her namesake label and London Fashion Week regular, is also among the recipients. Others include writers, curators, artists, actresses and researchers.

Kamara and Dumi received their respective doctoral degrees during one of the ongoing UAL Graduation Ceremonies, which are being held at Royal Festival Hall, in Southbank, London, between July 15 to 18.

Kamara himself is being recognised for his multitude of roles across the creative industries, from fashion design to work in music and film direction. Among his accolades, Kamara has served as a costume stylist on Sampha’s short film ‘Process’, styled a Stella McCartney campaign and was a consulting stylist for brands such as Chanel and Kenzo.

Kamara currently serves as creative director for Off-White, the LVMH-owned brand founded by the late Virgil Abloh, and editor-in-chief of Dazed.

In a release, CSM said: “The 12 recipients of this year’s UAL honorary awards are influential creatives and esteemed artists whose work is known internationally.”