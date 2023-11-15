Oiselle names Arielle Knutson as chief executive

Women’s running brand Oiselle has appointed Arielle Knutson as its new chief executive.

Knutson, who has a background in active lifestyle, outdoors and consumer packaged goods brands, joins the female-led running brand from sports hydration brand Nuun, where she served as vice president of marketing.

She takes over from interim chief executive Atsuko Tamura, who served as president until mid-2022 when she stepped into the CEO role following founder Sally Bergesen's departure from Oiselle. Tamura will take on an advisory role with Oiselle and support Knutson “in developing a strategic growth plan for the women-led brand”.

Commenting on the appointment, Tamura said in a statement: "I am thrilled that Arielle is joining the team, particularly as she has been a part of the sisterhood as a customer and fan of Oiselle from the early days.

"Arielle brings a unique perspective from one of the industry's leading brands, and I know she'll be a driving force in elevating Oiselle's position, supporting our incredible Volée community, and ensuring that every Oiselle woman is celebrated for their progressive individuality and qualities."

In her new role, Knutson has been tasked with continuing to lead and grow the Oiselle brand, including building up and nurturing the Volée community, a commitment to women-specific running and active apparel, an elite and emerging talent pool as part of Haute Volée, and building on established retail partnerships, events and experiences for women in the run and active lifestyle spaces.

Knutson added: "I've been a huge fan of Oiselle ever since I put on my first pair of Distance Shorts in 2011 and am incredibly excited and honoured to be joining Oiselle as CEO. I found the brand while searching not just for the best running apparel but also for a running community, and I'm still part of the community that I found back then. I am thrilled to help lead the brand into this next chapter of growth."