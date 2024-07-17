Olaplex bolsters leadership team with new COO

Science-enabled, technology-driven hair and beauty company Olaplex has strengthened its executive team by appointing Catherine Dunleavy as chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Dunleavy joins Olaplex on August 13 from travel accessories brand Away, where she has served as president and chief financial officer, following tenures at Nike, Comcast, NBC Universal, and GE.

As COO and CFO, she will oversee the breadth of Olaplex’s business operations, aligning all functions to execute the company’s strategy and drive growth.

In addition, the beauty company has named Katie Gohman as its new chief marketing officer. Gohman brings with her experience from prestige retail and beauty brands, including L’Oréal, Ralph Lauren and Coach, and most recently served as chief marketing officer at Marc Jacobs.

In her new role, she will oversee the execution of Olaplex’s global marketing efforts, driving greater brand awareness, relevance, and affinity with both stylists and consumers.

Amanda Baldwin, chief executive officer of Olaplex, said in a statement: “I am thrilled to welcome these two talented executives to Olaplex as we continue developing a strategy that is designed to harness Olaplex’s many strengths and enables our company to achieve its true potential.

“Catherine is a proven leader with a strong track record of executing high-impact strategic, operational, and financial initiatives at scale at some of the world’s most recognizable brands. Katie’s marketing and creative acumen will be instrumental in our efforts to maximise the power of the Olaplex brand and empower and enable the success of our stylist community.”