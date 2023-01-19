Ole Henriksen names Anine Bing as brand advisor

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, skincare brand Ole Henriksen has named fashion designer Anine Bing as its first global Scandi brand advisor.

The strategic partnership will “bring forward the richness of Scandinavian culture,” explains beauty brand Ole Henriksen in the press release. With Bing’s help, the aim is to showcase the benefits associated with Scandinavian lifestyle, wellness and skincare, while placing Scandinavian values, such as hygge, “back on the map”.

Bing’s role with the brand will include creating social media content and cross-branded collaborations, with the fashion designer spearheading a six-part mini-series, providing an inside look into the best of Scandinavian skin and wellness. She will share her style secrets, morning wellness tips, and favourite Ole Henriksen products.

Commenting on the appointment, Ole Henriksen said: "There are few people I've met that are as strong and elegant as Anine. I've admired her impactful, eclectic, and classic designs for years, and couldn't be happier to have her join the Ole Henriksen team as our first-ever 'global Scandi brand advisor.

"Not only can we relate on the many elements that make Scandinavian culture so rich, from hygge philosophies to leading a simple life that's full of joy and positive affirmation, we have many things to come that infuse this palpable energy into the brand. Anine has brought a new and fresh meaning of Scandi-cool both globally and within America, all while staying true to her Danish roots. Her leadership and expertise within the space, paired with her perspective on Scandi lifestyle, wellness, skincare and style, make her the perfect partner for Ole Henriksen."

Bing added: "I've been a longtime fan of Ole Henriksen's skin care, so when the brand approached me for this partnership, I was immediately interested. Our shared passion for Scandinavian culture creates such a unique synergy and I'm really looking forward to bringing to life the many exciting concepts we have in the works."

Danish-born Henriksen launched his wellness-focused skincare line following his personal experience with cystic acne. Inspired by his Scandi roots, the beauty brand's products are infused with powerful acid blends and plant-powered ingredients sourced from Scandinavia, such as Nordic Birch Sap, Snow Lotus and Alpine Willowherb Extracts.

Ole Henriksen has also tapped other key Scandinavian creators, including Linda Hallberg, Ceval, and Nnenna Echem to create content highlighting the Scandi lifestyle. With content rolling out as early as this month on the brand’s social media channels.

On the importance of leveraging the brand's storied history, Rachel Berg, vice president of global marketing at Ole Henriksen, said: "We are a Scandinavian-born brand, and as we enter our 40th year, we're going back to our roots anchored in Scandinavian skin wellness, understanding this overarching ethos sets us apart from the rest.

“By signing on Anine Bing as our global Scandi brand advisor and partnering with other Scandi influencers on a global scale it will help amplify diverse elements of the culture and our Scandinavian-inspired skin wellness approach in a fresh, modern way."