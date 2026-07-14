Olivier Rousteing appointed creative director of Rabanne

Rabanne has confirmed the appointment of Olivier Rousteing as its new creative director, marking one of the most closely watched leadership transitions in the luxury sector this season.

The 40-year-old French designer succeeds Julien Dossena, who announced his departure on June 24, 2026 after a 13-year tenure at the Puig-owned house.

“Joining Rabanne is a tremendous honor. This is a House that has always challenged convention, transforming bold ideas into creations that have shaped fashion history. Its spirit of innovation, craftsmanship, and fearless creativity has inspired generations, and today it inspires me. I step into this new chapter with deep respect for the Maison’s extraordinary heritage and with excitement for everything we will build together. For me, fashion is about emotion, identity, and the confidence to express who we truly are. That belief feels deeply connected to Paco Rabanne and his enduring vision of freedom and individuality. I look forward to working alongside the remarkable teams of the House to honor this unique legacy while shaping a future that is bold, inspiring, and open to new possibilities, " Rousteing said in a statement.

Rousteing’s appointment brings an end to weeks of industry speculation, during which multiple reports linked the former Balmain designer to Rabanne.

“Olivier Rousteing’s creative vision is bold, magnetic, and deeply connected to the energy of today. His unique ability to create fashion that celebrates confidence, and self-expression makes him a natural choice for Rabanne. With Olivier, we are opening a new chapter for the House," Ana Trias, president, prestige and fashion brands of Puig, said.

Mid June, outlets including industry newsletter Miss Tweed reported that Rousteing was already in advanced discussions with the house, with a focus on enhancing brand visibility, celebrity dressing and reinforcing Rabanne’s luxury positioning.

Fashion journalist Lauren Sherman also referenced the leadership transition in her June 24 industry newsletter [Puck.news], framing the change within a broader shift at Rabanne as Puig continues to balance its fragrance-led business with ambitions to expand its fashion credibility.

Confirmed: Olivier Rousteing is going to lead Rabanne

Rousteing joins Rabanne after more than a decade at Balmain, where he fundamentally reshaped the house’s global profile by merging luxury fashion with pop culture, celebrity influence and social media visibility. Over 14 years as creative director, he became one of the first designers to fully embrace digital platforms as a core extension of brand storytelling, building what became known as the “Balmain Army” — a global network of celebrities, models and influencers that significantly expanded the house’s cultural reach.

Under his leadership, Balmain evolved into one of the most visible Parisian luxury brands of the social media era, with strong commercial growth reportedly rising from tens of millions in revenue at the start of his tenure to an estimated 300 million euros in recent years. His collaborations, including a landmark partnership with H&M, further positioned the house at the intersection of luxury and mass culture, consistently generating global demand and rapid sell-outs.

Beyond commercial success, Rousteing’s legacy at Balmain is also tied to broader shifts in the fashion industry. He was among the first Black creative directors of a major French luxury house, and his work consistently emphasised diversity, inclusion and cultural representation on the runway. His personal narrative — including his search for his biological roots and his public reflections on identity — became closely intertwined with his creative vision.

Puig bets on fashion to drive next phase of growth

At Rabanne, Rousteing is expected to build on that experience to further elevate the brand’s fashion profile, while maintaining its strong fragrance-driven commercial foundation. Industry observers note that Puig has increasingly focused on strengthening the fashion arms of its portfolio, positioning design leadership as a key driver of brand equity and long-term growth.

The appointment is also seen within the context of Puig’s recent performance, with the group reporting 4.79 billion euros in revenue in 2024 and surpassing 5 billion euros in 2025, underscoring the continued importance of fragrance-led brands while signalling ambitions to expand their fashion footprint.

The creative change follows a management reshuffle already in place: Jean-Jacques Guével arrived as general manager of the fashion business in September 2025, and Renaud de Lesquen became president of Rabanne One Brand, running both fashion and beauty, in April 2026.

Rousteing’s first collection for Rabanne will debut at Paris Fashion Week in March 2027, where it will be closely watched as a first indication of how he intends to translate his Balmain-era playbook into a new maison.

Rabanne Resort Women Off Season 2027 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Rabanne Ready to Wear Fall Winter 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Julien Dossena at RabanneFall Winter 2026, Ready to Wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This article was partially prepared and written by AI. Quotes are from the official press release. The article was updated after publication: the PFW date was added