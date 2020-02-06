Olivier Theyskens named artistic director of Azzaro

Olivier Theyskens has been named artistic director of Azzaro. He will be overseeing the brand's couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories collections for men and women.

The designers first collection for Azzaro will debut during Paris Couture Week scheduled for July 5 to July 9. Theyskens succeeds Maxime Simoëns, who oversaw the fashion house from 2017 to 2019.

Azzaro was founded in 1967 by Lois Azzaro, and is best known for its popular men's fragrances. The brands couture gowns have also been worn by notable icons including Sophia Loren, Marisa Benenson and Jane Birkin.

This will be Theyskens fourth time heading up a major fashion. The designer has previously been the chief creative for Rochas, Nina Ricci, and Theory. Theyskens has been heavily focused on his own namesake line for the past several years, and will be continuing on with it while he simultaneously does Azzaro.

