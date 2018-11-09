Olymp appoints new head of visual merchandising

From November 1, 2018, Olymp Bezner KG has appointed Jasmin Nüchtern as new Head of Visual Merchandising. The company said, under her co-ordination, the different creative, marketing and communication channels ranging from the design department to retail, specialist dealers and e-commerce, right through to marketing, will be more closely interlinked in the future.

Nüchtern, the company added comes from Wittlich (Rhineland-Palatinate), and after successfully obtaining the “Mittlere Reife” secondary school qualification, she started her professional career from 1996 to 1999 by training to become a sales assistant at Kaufhof Warenhaus AG / Galeria Kaufhof GmbH, Cologne, in Freiburg/Breisgau. On the basis of her qualification, in 2000, she bagged the scholarship programme of the Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Later as the deputy for the department manager of Young Fashion, she worked as a sales assistant at Kaufhof in Freiburg. From 2001 to 2005, she worked as Visual Merchandiser for Esprit Europe GmbH in Ratingen (North Rhine-Westphalia). Her next professional role took her to Rottendorf in Würzburg (Bavaria), where she worked as a consultant for visual merchandising concepts at s.Oliver Bernd Freier GmbH & Co. KG from October 2005 to April 2007.

From May 2007 to April 2009, she worked as head of visual merchandising at s.Oliver, initially for the wholesale area, and additionally for the franchise area. Her main activities included organisation of the shop-in-shop area, planning, coordination of shop openings, customer workshops and the implementation of product merchandising guidelines for the shop area.

Picture credit:Olymp