Olymp-Bezner Group appoints Philipp Lübbenjans to lead Eterna relaunch

Just over two months after acquiring the brand rights for Eterna, the Olymp-Bezner Group has brought Philipp Lübbenjans, a former top manager of the shirt and blouse specialist, on board.

The 41-year-old has extensive management experience at Eterna Mode GmbH, which filed for insolvency last December and had to announce the cessation of its business operations in March. Lübbenjans led the national wholesale distribution there for six years before taking over responsibility for the brand's global wholesale business as sales director in May 2024.

The experienced industry expert will lead the management of the newly founded Eterna KG on June 1 and will be responsible for “the strategic development of the potential business area for Eterna,” Olymp Bezner KG announced on Tuesday.

Olymp examines future role of Eterna brand acquired in March

The appointment was made “as part of the ongoing evaluation of a possible reintroduction of the brand,” according to a statement. The role Eterna will play in the group's brand portfolio “in the future” and what “a successful continuation could look like” is “part of the comprehensive strategic review currently taking place in parallel,” Olymp explained.

Mark Bezner, owner and CEO of Olymp, explained the personnel decision: “With Philipp Lübbenjans, we are gaining a proven expert on the Eterna brand with a high level of market and sales expertise,” he stated. “His extensive experience provides a valuable basis for a well-founded evaluation of the relaunch and for developing the future direction of the Eterna brand with substance.”