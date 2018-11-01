Omnichannel commerce company Hero announces new executive hires

London - Leading omnichannel commerce company Hero has announced several executive hires to its leadership team as the company continues to expand in the UK and US. The London and New York-based omnichannel retail company connects online shoppers with in-store associates in real-time - an innovative approach that aims to maximise the customer experience.

The new hires are former Executive Vice President of Chief Digital Officer at Tailored Brands Inc., Benjamin Baum as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), and ex-Vice President of Chanel, Marc Hruschka, as the new President of Luxury Strategy and Partnerships.

Commenting on the move in a statement, Benjamin Baum said: "I am thrilled to be joining Hero at this critical time to help retailers of all kinds compete, transform and win in the age of new retail. Hero's team has built some of the most impressive technology that is solving many needs of retailers in 2018. It's critical to survival for retailers to digitally reinvent themselves while preserving the unique strengths of stores and service that have made them who they are."

The age of ‘new retail’

Marc Hruschka added: "Global retail is at an inflection point, and in luxury, brands are looking to double down on digital while protecting the white glove service traditionally found in the boutique. Hero is preserving and pioneering the most personal shopping experience and at the same time driving new sales opportunities for associates to earn digitally for the very first time, both in-store and online."

In September 2018, the National Retail Federation (NRF) recognized Hero as the most innovative retail engagement technology at Shop.org, while in June the company was shortlisted by LVMH as one of the world's most innovative emerging companies.