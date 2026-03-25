On announces leadership restructure following record 2025 sales

Swiss sportswear brand On has unveiled an updated organizational structure as it prepares for a new phase of global expansion. The changes, effective May 1, 2026, are designed to align founder-led strategy more closely with operational execution following a fiscal year where annual net sales exceeded 3 billion Swiss francs (3.80 billion dollars).

Co-founders to assume joint leadership roles

Under the new model, co-founders David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti will serve as Co-CEOs. Both will maintain their positions as executive co-chairmen of the board. This shift is intended to bring long-term stewardship into direct alignment with day-to-day responsibility.

Co-founder Olivier Bernhard remains an executive member of the board, focusing on performance product initiatives and athlete engagement. Allemann stated that by unifying founder intent with the operational core, the brand aims to move faster and maintain focus on product heat.

Chief executive officer Martin Hoffmann to depart

After a 13-year tenure including five years as chief executive officer, Martin Hoffmann has chosen to step down. Hoffmann, who previously served as chief financial officer, is credited with engineering the financial framework that supported the transition of the brand from a Swiss startup to a global leader.

Hoffmann will remain as an advisor through March 2027 to ensure a seamless transition to Frank Sluis, who joins as the new CFO on May 1, 2026. Following the annual general shareholders’ meeting (AGM) on May 28, 2026, Hoffmann’s 16.25 million Class B voting shares are proposed for conversion into 1.63 million Class A ordinary shares.

Scott Maguire promoted to president and COO

As part of the leadership evolution, Scott Maguire has been promoted to the role of president and chief operating officer. Maguire will oversee the entire value chain, including research and development, manufacturing, marketing, and global commercial operations.

Since joining the Swiss company, Maguire has been responsible for scaling revolutionary LightSpray technology and developing Superfoam innovations. Bernhard described Maguire as a product-led operator capable of supercharging the engine of the brand during its international scale-up.