On announces leadership transition to a single-CEO structure

Swiss premium sportswear brand On has confirmed it will transition to a single-chief executive officer structure, as current co-CEO Marc Maurer is departing the company after 12 years of successful leadership.

In a statement, Maurer said he was exiting the sportswear brand to embark on “a new chapter in his professional life”. He will stay in his role until June 30 to ensure a smooth transition and then continue to advise the partners and the board of directors until March 2026.

The move will see Martin Hoffmann, current co-CEO and chief financial officer, assuming the role of sole chief executive officer, effective July 1. On adds that a search for a new CFO is ongoing.

On DTC store in Portland Credits: On

The founders of On, David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti, who serve as executive co-chairmen, and Olivier Bernhard as an executive board member, will continue to manage On’s product organisation and contribute to “the future vision,” as well as lead On together with CEO Martin Hoffmann and the senior leadership team.

On stepping down, Maurer said: “Back in 2013, I could never have imagined my time at On being such an intense, challenging, successful, and gratifying experience, for which I’m eternally grateful to my partners and the team.

"After a dozen years, it is time for me to move on, staying true to the culture and explorer spirit we have built."

On announces leadership evolution and four key appointments

On London Flagship Credits: On

The news also coincides with the appointment of four key senior leaders to strengthen the existing team to ensure continued leadership and growth.

Scott Maguire joined the company as chief innovation officer on March 31 from Specialized where he served as CEO. Before that, he was chief operating officer at Dyson. He will be joined by Adib Sisani, who has been appointed chief communications officer. Sisani joins April 1 from Axel Springer, where he was global head of communications.

Levi Strauss executive Craig Jones has been brought on as chief supply chain officer. He joined on March 21. He previously held the position of senior vice president of distribution and logistics operations at Levi Strauss.

In addition, Katarina Berg has been named chief people officer and will take up her position on August 1. Berg joins from Spotify where she held the position of chief human resources officer.

David Allemann, co-founder of On and executive co-chairman, added: “Martin has been an exceptional leader at On in the last 12 years and he has the unanimous support of our board. We have the most talented team in the industry, and I know their passion and drive to Dream On will only grow stronger under Martin’s continued leadership as CEO.

"At the same time, we continue to expand our leadership team and bring additional experience, backgrounds, and ideas to prepare for the next phase of strong growth."