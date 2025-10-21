One Jeanswear Group appoints Chris Waldeck as CEO

One Jeanswear Group (OJG), a subsidiary of Premier Brands Group Holdings, has appointed Chris Waldeck as its chief executive officer, effective October 6, 2025. Waldeck is a veteran executive with over 30 years of experience in leading global fashion and consumer brands, and he most recently served as president and co-chief operating officer of Kontoor Brands, the parent company of the Lee and Wrangler brands.

Morris Tbeile, chairman and CEO of Premier Brands Group Holdings, welcomed the appointment, stating, "Chris is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of building brands, driving operational excellence, and navigating global markets. His expertise in both product and marketing, coupled with his international experience, makes him uniquely positioned to guide One Jeanswear Group into its next phase of growth."

Waldeck's extensive background includes senior leadership roles at the Adidas Group, where he successfully managed the turnaround of Reebok's operations in South Korea and led Reebok North America. His career spans omni-channel strategy, brand transformation, and product innovation across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Waldeck expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge, saying, "This is a pivotal time in One Jeanswear Group's journey, and I am excited to help lead the company into its next chapter." He emphasized that OJG, which is recognised as an expert in the denim category, has an "incredible portfolio of brands, strong retail partnerships, and a talented team" that will be key to accelerating growth, driving innovation, and strengthening the brand's connection with consumers.

OJG's diverse portfolio includes owned brands such as Gloria Vanderbilt and Vintage America, as well as licensed brands like Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, and Nine West Jeans.