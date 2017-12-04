OTB announces appointment of Ubaldo Minelli as new group CEO

OTB has announced through a media statement that a new organization and a new management team will define the future strategic development at the 1.6 billion euros (1.90 billion dollars) fashion group chaired by Renzo Rosso. The company said, in January 2018, Ubaldo Minelli will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of OTB. The company added that Riccardo Stilli, who has been the CEO of OTB for the past four years, will leave the company to pursue new professional paths.

Minelli, who had joined the group as CEO of Staff International, the first company acquired by Renzo Rosso 17 years ago, in his new position, will coordinate the key functions of OTB, the company added. CEOs of all of the group companies including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Paula Cademartori, Viktor & Rolf, Staff International and Brave Kid will now report to him.

The new organization also sees the appointment of Carlo Schiavo as Chief Financial Officer of the group, who has years of experience in international companies such as PWC, Fiat and Walgreens Boots Alliance. The complete redesigned OTB organization, the company further said, which includes other major arrivals, will be announced during the first quarter of 2018.

Picture credit:Ubaldo Minelli via OTB