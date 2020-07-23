OTB appoints Gianfranco Gianangeli as CEO of Maison Margiela

Fashion group OTB has announced the appointment of Gianfranco Gianangeli as the new CEO of Parisian fashion house Maison Margiela.

Gianangeli, who will join the brand in September and report to group CEO Ubaldo Minelli, has held various managerial positions across luxury fashion, such as global retail director at Givenchy, associate international director at Prada, and varying merchandising positions at Bottega Veneta.

The Italian most recently spent time working at his family-owned high-end knitwear manufacturer, the Gianangeli Knitwear Factory.

“Margiela is a unique, ground-breaking, revolutionary house that has changed the concept of fashion, and its collections have always been a point of reference for the whole creative world,” OTB president Renzo Rosso said in a statement.

The fashion label has been part of OTB since 2002 and has been led by John Galliano for the past six years. Rosso continued: “John is bringing the house’s values to new highs, speaking to new generations in a relevant and inspiring way. Its commercial success is the natural consequence of this.”

In 2019, the company’s revenues reached 200 million euros - up 36 percent on the previous year. The company reported strong growth across both its physical stores and online channels, with its accessories collections performing particularly well, representing 60 percent of its turnover.