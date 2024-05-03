OTB appoints Stefano Rosso as Marni’s new CEO

The OTB Group has announced the appointment of Stefano Rosso as Marni’s new CEO.

The company said Rosso replaces Barbara Calò, who will support him during the transitional period. Rosso will report to OTB Group CEO, Ubaldo Minelli.

“Stefano will have the important responsibility of fast-tracking Marni’s positioning on the luxury market and the new post is a further step forward in his professional career. I believe that his international experience and innovative vision will prove decisive in raising Marni’s iconic profile and reaching an even broader audience,” said OTB Group chairman Renzo Rosso in a statement.

Rosso has previously served as chairman of Maison Margiela, board member of the OTB Group and CEO of BVX (Brave Virtual Xperience).

“By appointing Stefano as Marni CEO, we wanted to strengthen the leadership of a brand that is a fundamental driver for the growth of the entire OTB Group. Marni still has great potential to be explored and we are convinced that Stefano is the right person to take it forward,” added Ubaldo Minelli.

In addition to his current positions in the OTB Group, since October 2021 Stefano Rosso has been a member of the board of Aura Blockchain Consortium, where he represents OTB, a steering member, together with LVMH, Prada Group and Cartier (Richemont). He is also president of the L.R. Vicenza football team.