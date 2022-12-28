Outdoor brand Cotopaxi announces three new executive hires

US outdoor brand Cotopaxi has appointed three new executive hires to bolster its technology, corporate sales, and operations teams.

The Salt Lake City-based company has named Kamal Thota as its new vice president of technology. Thota joins the business from LifeVantage where he served as senior vice president of digital.

Next, Charlie Mangini has been named vice president of operations. Mangini has over 30 years of experience across logistics, fulfilment, and operations, and has worked at big-name fashion retailers including JCPenney and Kohls.

And finally, Jason Hermann has been appointed as vice president of corporate sales. Hermann spent almost 20 years at Columbia Sportswear Company.

Cotopaxi said in a statement: “These three new VPs are the final touches on a busy year of growth for the impact-driven brand, and signal its readiness to shift into large-scale business practices while maintaining the ability to live up to the high standards of social responsibility and employee satisfaction they set for themselves.”