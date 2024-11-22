P448 appoints Rocco Bennici as chief financial & operating officer

European sneaker brand P448 has roped in Rocco Bennici to serve in the newly created role of chief financial & operating officer reporting to Wayne Kulkin, executive chairman of StreetTrend LLC.

The company said in a release that Rocco Bennici will lead the finance, treasury, IT and logistics divisions in addition to the company’s teams in Italy, Spain, USA, Hong Kong and China.

“As P448 evolves into its next stage of growth, Rocco will play a vital role navigating our path for all employees as well as our vast network of partners outside,” said Wayne Kulkin.

The company added that with over 20 years of financial experience and a vast international business background, Bennici is skilled in managing financially high-leverage companies and operating in countries ranging from emerging to advanced.

“I plan to contribute immediately to the impressive body of work that has been done thus far, and will put forward my best strategic energies to support successfully the company growth and its projects,” added Bennici.

Along with his diverse background in various industries ranging from banking, oil & gas, shipbuilding, manufacturing, fashion and real estate, Bennici holds expertise in accounting, tax, insurance, credit management, risk management, corporate finance, compliance and corporate governance. His last position was group treasury and corporate finance director at the OTB Group. He also held previous executive roles at Stiga, Fincantieri and Saipem.

P448 also announced its strategic financial partnership with Loop Capital. The firm is expected to utilise its network of athletes and celebrities to further P448 brand awareness across the world.