P448 promotes Lori Sigismondo to brand president

Italian streetwear brand P448 has promoted Lori Sigismondo to brand president, reporting to Wayne Kulkin, executive chairman of parent company StreetTrend.

In this new role, Sigismondo will lead P448's global strategy and execution, focusing on expanding its global retail presence, enhancing digital channels by improving the online shopping experience and leveraging digital marketing, and fostering innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship.

“I have always thrived in an outside-of-the-box work environment, where an entrepreneurial spirit helped lead to the best options for the business. And with P448 I have found that home,” said Sigismondo.

Since joining P448 in 2018 as chief marketing officer, Sigismondo has spearheaded the redesign and relaunch of the brand’s website and e-commerce platform, including a dedicated UK, Australia, Canada sites and upcoming one in Mexico. She also led the opening of P448’s first mono-brand retail stores in New York City and Las Vegas, along with pop-up locations in Miami, Paris, and Boston.

Additionally, Sigismondo coordinated an Asian market expansion in partnership with the Fang Group, resulting in three store openings in Beijing, Hefei, and Macau, and a brand launch on Tmall. Under her leadership, the brand plans to further expand its global store footprint within European markets.

Before joining P448, Sigismondo spent a decade in the marketing department at Stuart Weitzman, ultimately serving as vice president, retail marketing.