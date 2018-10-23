Pablo Isla (Inditex) best performing CEO in the word -- Harvard Business Review

Pablo Isla, CEO of Spanish fashion giant Inditex, has topped Harvard Business Review’s annual ranking of the 100 best performing CEOs for the second year in a row. He is followed by Bernard Arnault, from French luxury conglomerate LVMH, and François-Henri Pinault, from Kering.

Four other fashion CEOs appear on this year’s list. Nike’s CEO Mark Parker has taken the 14th place, while Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Fast Retailing, the Japanese company behind casual brand Uniqlo, scored the 35th spot on the list. Blake Nordstrom, from American department store chain Nordstrom, came 62nd. Although Amazon’s Jeff Bezos tops Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people, on the list of best performing CEOs he only managed to get the 68th place. Isla and Nordstrom are the only fashion CEOs who appear on the ranking every year since its inception, in 2013.

”In a business environment that often seems obsessed with today’s stock price and this quarter’s numbers, our ranking takes the long view”, said Adi Ignatius, Harvard Business Review’s Editor in Chief, in a statement. Unlike similar rankings, this one measures the CEOs’ performance for the entire length of their tenure. The publication calculates overall shareholder return and increase in marketing capitalization since current CEOs took their roles. Harvard Business Review also evaluates environmental, social and governance indicators provided by firms CSRHub and Sustainalytics.

The full list will be published on the November edition of Harvard Business Review.

Image: Pablo Isla, courtesy of Inditex newsroom