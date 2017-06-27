Pal Zileri names new creative director

Italian menswear brand Pal Zileri has named Rocco Iannone their new creative director. Iannone succeeds Mauro Ravizza Krieger, who left this month after three years with the brand.

Iannone is a graduate of Istituto Marangoni. Prior to his new role, he worked on the menswear team for Giorgio Armani for ten years.

“I believe his talent, widespread expertise and vision will allow our brand to enter into the next phase of its extraordinary path,” said Giovanni Mannucci, chief executive officer of Pal Zileri’s parent company Forall S.p.A, in a statement.

Iannone's first collection for the brand will be unveiled during Milan Men's Fashion Week in January 2018.

His challenge will be getting customers to keep shopping in what is a tough menswear market in Italy. In 2016, menswear registered declines in volume and current value terms according to Euromonitor. As for his aesthetic, perhaps we can expect some Armani influence invigorated into the brand.