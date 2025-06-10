Palomo Spain celebrates 10 years with new CEO and womenswear launch

Palomo Spain is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with notable expansions and appointments to mark both a new chapter and a new phase of development. The designer behind the brand, Alejandro Gómez Palomo, has turned to Spanish designer Rosella López Norzi to take on the role of chief executive officer, while further opening up to a new investor in the form of Jan Andreu Masrramon, the executive director of Andge Investments, who will join Palomo’s board of directors.

Norzi brings to the role over 20 years experience in various positions of responsibility at leading firms from the likes of France, the UK, China and the US. Her most recent role was that of president at New York brand Figue. She has also worked at Ralph Lauren, handbag firm Kotur and luxury fashion label Cushnie.

Norzi had initially taken on Palomo’s helm role in September 2024, however, her appointment has only now been officially announced by the brand. She has been tasked with developing comprehensive and strategic paths for growth in retail, wholesale and online channels, as well as evaluating the potential of new capital investments.

Palomo Spain's Resort 2026 collection, Cocoon. Credits: Palomo Spain.

The shift in leadership comes as Palomo sets out to explore a new realm: womenswear. Having previously focused on gender-fluid menswear, Palomo is now opening up to women through its new Resort 2026 collection, which features pieces specifically designed for this new customer base. Under the title ‘Cocoon’, the collection renews and reinterprets the brand’s signature codes and iconic silhouettes, many of which take cues from southern Spain.

Silk blouses, feather boas and floral prints make up much of the line, designed to reflect “a creature of contradictions, effortlessly fusing opulence with the rawest humanity”, a reference to the “Palomo woman”. “Admiration for women has been present at Palomo since the beginning,” stated namesake designer Palomo. “Although we focus on offering men an aesthetic that has traditionally only been accessible to women, they have always been part of our universe.”