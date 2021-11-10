Pam Boy named head of GQ France editorial content

Pierre A. M’Pelé, better known as Pam Boy, has been named GQ France’s head of editorial content, succeeding former editor-in-chief Olivier Lalanne, who left Condé Nast as the company revamped its global editorial structure.

Pam Boy will report to Adam Baidawi, GQ’s deputy global editorial editor and head of editorial content for British GQ. GQ is leg globally by American GQ editor-in-chief Will Welch.

Pam Boy came to fame in the fashion industry for publishing industry criticism on Twitter and Instagram while he was still a student at Central Saint Martins. Pam Boy was previously an Associate Editor at Katie Grand’s Perfect magazine and worked for her as a senior editor at Condé Nast owned Love magazine.

“I’m looking forward to building a strong community while fostering talent and creativity as well as telling bold stories with courage and sincerity,” said Pam Boy in a statement. “I’m also excited to bring personal values such as diversity, inclusion, kindness, and empathy with me in this new role.”