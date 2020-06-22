Pandora appoints new chief supply officer

Pandora has promoted experienced jewellery manufacturing executive Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi to chief supply officer, with immediate effect.

The jewellery brand stated that Puranasamriddhi, currently senior vice president of manufacturing overseeing Pandora’s operations in Thailand, will become the brand’s chief supply officer to lead its global supply operations.

Puranasamriddhi will report to Pandora chief executive Alexander Lacik and serve on the jewellery brand’s executive leadership yeam. The appointment follows the passing in April of Thomas Touborg, Pandora’s previous chief supply officer.

In addition, Pandora confirmed that responsibility for supply and distribution will move from group operations to the commercial operations under chief commercial officer, Martino Pessina to drive a strong connection between supply, distribution and consumer demand.

To further simplify the organisation, Puranasamriddhi’s current position as senior vice president of manufacturing will not be replaced. The changes are part of the brand’s new operating model announced in March 2020.

Commenting on the appointment, Lacik, said in a statement: “I would like to congratulate Jeerasage and welcome him to the executive leadership team. Jeerasage holds a very strong track-record in managing jewellery manufacturing, and he will build on Thomas Touborg’s legacy.

“With supply and distribution moving closer to the demand side of the business, we strengthen collaboration across our value chain in support of growth. Our focus will be to work with close connections from product and crafting to marketing and retail, creating an organisation that can act quickly to changing consumer demands.”