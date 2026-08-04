Pandora names André Branch to lead North American operations

Danish jewellery brand Pandora has appointed André Branch as president of the North America cluster to lead what it calls one of its “largest and most important growth markets”.

Based in New York, Branch will take up his new role on August 15, leading Pandora’s “next phase of growth across the region” in response to the jewellery brand’s ambition to accelerate growth in North America.

Branch brings more than 25 years of experience from global consumer, beauty and lifestyle brands, including Estée Lauder, L'Oréal, Diageo and Kraft Heinz. He joins Pandora from R.E.M. Beauty, where he served as chief executive officer.

In his new role with Pandora, he will be focused on deepening customer relevance, broadening the brand’s appeal and capturing the significant growth opportunities ahead, “reinforcing North America as a key strategic growth engine for the company”.

Massimo Basei, chief commercial officer at Pandora, said in a statement: "André is a highly accomplished commercial leader with a strong track record of driving growth across global consumer businesses.

“His ability to combine strategic clarity with disciplined execution makes him exactly the right person to lead our North America business and drive the next phase of growth in the region.”

Branch succeeds Luciano Rodembusch, who departed Pandora in February 2026.

Commenting on his appointment, Branch added: "I am excited to take on this role and build on Pandora’s strong position in North America. The region holds significant opportunities, and I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen execution, deepen customer relevance and drive sustainable growth.”