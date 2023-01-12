Pandora names Byron Clayton as chief HR officer

Danish jewellery brand Pandora has appointed Byron Clayton as its new chief HR officer.

Clayton joins Pandora on February 1 from Ikea, where he served as deputy chief people officer, supporting its global retail workforce of more than 170,000 employees. Prior to joining Ikea in 2019, he held HR leadership positions at Nokia, Microsoft, Maersk, AstraZeneca, and Mercer.

He replaces Erik Schmidt, who is retiring from Pandora. Clayton will report to chief executive Alexander Lacik and serve on Pandora’s executive leadership team.

Commenting on the appointment, Lacik said in a statement: “Byron’s impressive resume cuts across multiple industries and geographies, and he has a great understanding of how to connect HR to commercial requirements.

“He has shown that he can build strong organizations in complex environments, and his most recent experience at IKEA – an affordable global retail brand that caters to a mass-market audience – carries a lot of relevance to Pandora.”

Clayton added: “Pandora is one of the largest brands in Scandinavia, with a strong global presence and products that touch millions of consumers every day. The company has very exciting opportunities ahead, and I am thrilled to join at this time.”