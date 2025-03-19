Panerai names Emmanuel Perrin as chief executive

Italian luxury watch manufacturer Panerai, part of conglomerate Compagnie Financière Richemont, has appointed Emmanuel Perrin as chief executive officer, effective April 1.

Perrin, who is currently head of specialist watchmakers distribution, will succeed Jean-Marc Pontroué, who announced his departure from the company this week after a 25-year tenure with the group. He will report to Richemont’s chief executive Nicolas Bos.

Commenting on his new role, Perrin said in a statement: “It is with excitement and a deep sense of responsibility that I take the baton handed from Jean-Marc and the teams that have contributed to the development of Panerai to this day.

“I am looking forward to being of service to the Maison, its colleagues, its clients, its partners, and the Paneristi [community] worldwide.”

Perrin is a seasoned executive with more than thirty years of experience within Richemont, including tenures at Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels and his recent eight-year leadership of Richemont’s specialist watchmakers distribution.