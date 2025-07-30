Paola Falchi takes the reins at Lancel
French brand Lancel has appointed Paola Falchi as its new general manager. Falchi was previously Finance, Operations & Strategy Director - Europe at Japanese brand Issey Miyake.
Falchi holds an Executive MBA from HEC. She has worked at Estée Lauder, Issey Miyake and in the pharmaceutical sector. Lancel views Falchi's appointment as an opportunity to reinforce its growth dynamic and optimise its organisation.
Falchi's arrival at the leather goods house comes a few months after Lancel announced strong performances for the 2024-2025 financial year. Sales increased by 6.5 percent year-over-year. Owned by the Italian group Piquadro since 2018, Lancel recorded a turnover of 68.8 million euros. Wholesale sales rose by 2.8 percent, and retail sales in its own stores increased by 8.7 percent (12.8 percent LFL growth).
"Lancel is a house with a unique heritage, driven by strong development potential," said Falchi in a statement. "The challenge is to extend this history by building sustainable growth based on agility, innovation and demanding customer service. I am pleased to contribute, alongside Piquadro, to the achievement of this ambition."
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com