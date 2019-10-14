Paper EIC leaves magazine for MAC Cosmetics

Paper’s Drew Elliott will be stepping down from his position to pursue a career in beauty. According to a press release, the British magazine’s editor-in-chief will be the new senior vice president and global creative director at Esteée Lauder-owned MAC Cosmetics beginning on Oct. 28.

“Drew’s ability to translate consumer data points into creative ideas—coupled with his deep knowledge of fashion, beauty, pop culture and entertainment—make him really suited to lead creative while fueling the next chapter of MAC’s growth,” MAC Cosmetics’ senior vice president and general manager Philippe Pinatel stated.

In his new role, Elliott will work on evolving the brand’s identity in “artistry, inclusion, and diversity, trendsetting and expression of individuality” in order to maintain MAC’s position in the beauty landscape.