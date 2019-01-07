Parsons School of Design to launch master’s in Fashion Management this fall

Fashion students and professionals looking to continue their education have a new master’s option to choose from. The Parsons School of Design, in New York, will be launching a new Master’s of Professional Studies in Fashion Management in the fall.

On its website, the school defines the master’s as a “state-of-the-art program that will (...) teach students how to create innovative ideas for fashion businesses, start-ups, and other fashion-related services”.

Students will delve for 12 months into themes such as the balance of creativity and commerce, how businesses and startups can reinvent existing systems, solutions for social media and ecommerce, as well as sustainability and corporate social responsibility. In addition, they will gain “real-world” experience with New York City fashion companies through case studies, internships and site visits.

British fashion designer and musician Keanan Duffty, whose eponymous label is sold at over 100 US retailers and who has collaborated with artists such as David Bowie and the Sex Pistols, will serve as Program Director.

“The fashion system as we know it has lost its panache and relevance; and Parsons is in a unique position to build a new ecosystem at the intersection of design, technology, and sustainability”, said Duffty in a statement. “Through the Master’s of Professional Studies in Fashion Management, we have the opportunity to reinvent entrepreneurialism for the current generation of curious-minded and socially conscious students”.

Picture: Keanan Duffty, courtesy of Parsons School of Design