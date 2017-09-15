Pascale Gatzen named head of fashion design in masters at ArtEZ

With effect from September 1, 2017, Pascale Gatzen has been appointed the new head of the fashion design master’s programme at ArtEZ University of arts.

A media statement from the university said that among the challenges facing Gatzen, an alumnus of the fashion department, is developing a completely new curriculum/programme for the master’s and her own ongoing quest to formulate a different perspective on fashion based on human values such as community, well-being, play and joy will to a large extent determine the direction of the master’s.

Gatzen’s vision for the course would be based on a holistic approach to fashion and clothing, the future participants in the fashion design master’s will continue the quest into forms, systems and interactions which are the result of a heightened awareness about and that contribute to human and ecological well-being.

In the '90s, Gatzen was part of a group of Arnhem fashion designers known as Le Cri Néerlandais - they were the first Dutch designers to present their work in Paris. Viktor&Rolf, Lucas Ossendrijver and Saskia van Drimmelen are other famous designers who were part of Le Cri Néerlandais. As part of her quest for the relevance of fashion, she has also developed an alternative fashion programme at the Parsons School of Design in New York with an emphasis was on acting and making, and on fashion as an expression of our human togetherness.

Picture courtesy:ArtEZ