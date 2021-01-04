Pat McGrath named a Dame on Queen’s New Year's Honours List

Make-up artist and cosmetics industry entrepreneur Pat McGrath has been awarded the DBE, Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for services to the fashion and beauty industries, and to diversity.

Commenting on her honour, McGrath said on her Instagram: “I am beyond humbled that I have been awarded a Damehood in the Queen’s New Year 2021 Honours List.

“I want to thank all of the amazing people in my life - my mother Jean McGrath, my family, friends, colleagues and you, my fellow beauty lovers, who contributed to this award. Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that one day Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II would recognise me to be amongst the incredible recipients of this honour both past and present.”

McGrath added: “When I first launched my brand, Pat McGrath Labs, it was designed to inspire self-expression and individuality. I dedicate this honour in tribute to makeup artists everywhere, I adore each and every one of you. Never give up on your dreams - with hard work, creativity and perseverance anything is possible.”

Also honoured by the Queen was seven-time Formula One world title winner Lewis Hamilton who was awarded a knighthood. Hamilton, who has been a global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger since 2018, was awarded the honour for his services to motorsport.